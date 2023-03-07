HC rejects convict’s appeal, says wife’s dying declarations consistent

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said this while dismissing a criminal appeal preferred by a man, who was convicted by the Chengalpattu Mahila Court for abetting his wife’s suicide on June 3, 2008. The court found him guilty of the charges under IPC Section 306 (punishment for the abetment of suicide) and Section 498-A (punishment for subjecting the women to cruelty), and awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs 5,000 penalty as well as a two-year jail term to run concurrently.