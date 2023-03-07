Four held for stealing iPhones

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly stealing 12 iPhones from a package meant for an electronics store in Chintadripet.

The owner of the shop, Mohammad Saleem (46), had filed a police complaint after 12 iPhones were missing in the goods consignment he had received. Police investigations led to the driver of the truck who unloaded the consignment at Saleem’s store. The driver, K Soundararajan (62) of Egmore, confessed to have taken the phones and giving it to small time sellers to sell the phone and give him a cut.

Based on his inputs, police arrested V Srinivasan (22), S Saravana Kumar (24) and D Narendra Kumar (21), from whom nine phones were recovered. All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.