Cop who helped differently-abled man appreciated by Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, on Monday appreciated an Armed Reserve (AR) constable who helped a differently-abled man near RBI subway.

A video of constable, M Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, pushing the tricycle when the differently-abled man found it difficult to bike up the slope in RBI subway went viral on social media, with several appreciating his humanity.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police met the constable at his office and issued him a certificate of appreciation.