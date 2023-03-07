46-year-old kills self after stabbing wife in Pattabiram

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man allgedly died by suicide at his residence in Pattabiram on Sunday, hours after attacking his wife with a knife over an argument.

He was discovered dead when the woman returned home from the hospital after treatment, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manikandan (46), a resident of Mosque Street in Pattabiram and ran an eatery in Avadi. He lived with his wife, Gauthami, and three children.

Police investigations revealed that during the early hours of Sunday, when the children were asleep, an argument broke out between the couple. As the argument escalated, Manikandan took a kitchen knife and attacked his wife with it.

As she screamed in pain, the children woke up, after which the woman was taken to a hospital by her elder son, Srinivasan (16). Police sources said that she was administered more than ten sutures near her neck.

Later in the day, when the woman returned home, she found her husband lying unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Pattabiram police have registered a case and are investigating.