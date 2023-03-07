2.5L Metro riders consume 62,000 GB content in a year

CHENNAI: From February 2022-23, over 2.5 lakh in-transit commuters of Chennai Metro Rail consumed over 62,000 GB worth of content through the Sugarbox Networks, one of the non-fare box revenue services of the CMRL.

To deliver seamless and contextual digital experiences for in-transit commuters, Sugarbox partnered with CMRL in March 2020. Besides Chennai Metro, Sugarbox is also in collaboration with Metro Rail of other cities.

This local Wi-Fi network service that only works inside the train is operational across all 52 Metro trains in Chennai. Users are not required to use their personal mobile data while browsing.

As users incur no data cost to access the content, most users seem to use the network for browsing, shopping, ticket booking, live streaming and more, during their commute. So, several employees of Sugarbox can be seen stationed at key Metro stations in the city. “We approach the passenger and inform them about the Sugarbox and direct them to download the app. Most passengers are curious and up for the free network, especially youngsters,” said a staff member at Egmore Metro station.

A full-time Sugarbox staff at the stations have a target of 80 passengers per day, for which they’re paid between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 every month. In the case of part-time staff, their target is 40 passengers and paid a maximum of Rs 7,000.

“It’s not tough to hit the target, considering the passenger footfall is also simultaneously increasing at all stations,” added another staff member at Central Metro station.

Additionally, the staff have gradually become a guide in helping passengers navigate through the station and embark the right train.