Youth cuts cake with machete; probe on

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for persons who cut cakes with a machete in Adambakkam in public as part of birthday celebrations. A video clipping of the cake cutting with a gana song containing lyrics promoting violence went viral recently following which Adambakkam Police registered a case. In the video, a gang of youths could be seen celebrating the birthday of their friend, who uses a machete to cut cakes. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened at Ambedkar nagar in Adambakkam. Police are on the lookout for the youths in the video. City Police have continuously warned against using weapons to cut cakes during celebrations and sharing videos and photos of the same on social media.