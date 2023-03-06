Vegetable prices dip by 20% due to adequate supply in Koyembedu

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices in the city dropped due to adequate supply from other parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The prices are expected to be stable or decrease further for the next 10 days, traders said on Monday.

However, with the second crop to begin on March 20, the yielding and production are expected to decrease, and the rates are likely to surge by 20 – 30 per cent during the later part of the month.

The Koyambedu wholesale market receives at least 500 – 520 vehicles of perishable commodities for over a month

“During the first crop cultivation, there was an increase in vegetable production, and the prices remained stable and decreased in the market. Almost all the vegetables are sold at the lowest price. As the summer season started, even the watery vegetable rate is yet to surge because of the steady flow of commodities,” said P Sukumaran, Secretary of, the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association.

He added, “We have been witnessing a brisk sale as the prices decreased, and it is expected to remain stable for the next 10 days. But as the dry weather prevails in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka there might be a water scarcity in the agricultural field. It would impact on the yielding and the vegetable production will reduce.”

At present, the vegetable prices at the wholesale market decreased by 20 per cent, where onions, potatoes, and beetroot are sold for Rs 10 – Rs 15 per kg each. Tomatoes are sold for Rs 30 per kg, beans 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 35 – Rs 60 per kg, lady's finger for Rs 50 per kg. Watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, pumpkin, and bottle gourd are sold for less than Rs 20 per kg each.

Similarly, the vegetable prices at the retail shops in the city sold the commodities as per the wholesale rate due to sufficient stock. “For over a month, the product prices are low, and to avoid wastage in the shop we sell the vegetables for the same rate. Expect for broad beans, and tomatoes that were high at the Koyambedu market, and witnessed a demand among the customers too,” said R Udhayaraj, a retail vendor at Purasaiwalkam.