Thiruvanmiyur gets new ortho and cancer care centre

CHENNAI: Thousand Lights MLA and State Secretary of DMK Medical Wing Dr Ezhilan Naganathan inaugurated a private ortho and spine center and cancer centre in Thiruvanmiyur.

The Annaamalai Ortho & Spine Centre and Annaamalai Cancer Centre, will provide advanced orthopedic and cancer care to residents of the area and patients with ortho and spine ailments. He said that early intervention is significant for the treatment of any illness, especially in case of cancer.

He also explained about the advanced ortho treatments offered at the clinic that include joint and musculoskeletal pain treatment, vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty, and knee-sparing PRP treatment, geared towards geriatric patients.

Dr Vignesh Pushparaj, Director of Annamalai Ortho & Spine Centre said that the centre is offering a mix of routine orthopedic treatments and more specialised treatments and therapies. The clinic also runs a social outreach programme that offers free scoliosis correction treatment and surgeries for the underprivileged.

Dr Vignesh Pushparaj also highlighted the need for early screening to diagnose illnesses such as cancer to treat them effectively. He also said that preventive vaccination (HPV, HBV) is also significant in prevention and is available at the clinic. The screening for cancers, including blood investigations, mammograms, oncology consultations, and further management of cancer, including surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and palliative care are being provided at the centre.