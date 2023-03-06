NTK cadres and Aadhi Thamizhar Peravai members clash in Chennai

CHENNAI: Cadres of Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and Aadhi Thamizhar Peravai clashed outside NTK's party office in Porur on Monday morning leading to a tense atmosphere in the neighborhood over NTK chief Seeman's alleged derogatory comments against Arunthathiyar community.

Police sources said that the cadres from Aadhi Thamizhar Peravai raised slogans against Seeman for his remarks during his campaign for the Erode (east) by-poll. While there were several condemnations for Seeman's remarks online, a group of cadres from the Peravai went on a march towards NTK office in Porur after police blocked them when they went on a protest march.

Office bearers and cadres of NTK who were waiting outside started attacking the opposite group with PVC pipes and rods, police sources said.

A police force was deployed in the area within minutes who pacified both the cadres. According to an official, cadres from both sides pelted stones and sticks at each other. Both the sides have preferred a complaint against each other. Further investigations are on.