IIT Madras launches Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems

CHENNAI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched IIT Madras' four-year Bachelor of Science in Electronic Systems. The course will be taught in online mode and admission is possible without JEE through an in-built 4-week qualifier process.

The programme’s key objective is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India. The programme also features multiple exits and the students can get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or BS degree, a release from IIT Madras said.

The programme aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. This is the second online BS programme from IIT Madras following BS Degree in Data Science and Applications, which has more than 17,000 students studying currently.

To accomplish the mission of making IIT education more accessible to all, the fee for the BS in Electronic Systems programme has been kept affordable with additional scholarships being provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than Rs 5 Lakh Per Annum, ensuring inclusivity.

Addressing the launch event, through video conference, Dharmendra Pradhan said "After successfully running the course of BS in Data Science for the last few years, IIT Madras has another feather in its cap - BS in Electronic Systems. This is the right approach to implementing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020".

He said all the recommendations of NEP, whether it is flexibility, job-oriented, entrepreneurship-oriented, credit framework is attached to this architecture, multiple entry and exits, and above all, affordability in Indian higher education system with quality and accessibility are present in this BS in Electronic Sytems.

IIT Madras further said that the students graduating from this programme can find job opportunities in industries such as Automotive, Semiconductor, and Defence, among others, for positions like Electronic System Designer, Embedded System Developer, Electronic Hardware Specialist, System Testing Engineer and Electronics Research Engineer.