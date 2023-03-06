Reporter's dairy: Difference between a statesman and leader
CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s recent verdict in the AIADMK power tussle had landed in favour of former CM and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy and had temporarily ended the imbroglio which persisted in AIADMK for months.
Though O Panneerselvam lost before the court, he asserted that he’d take his struggle before the forum of the people and would succeed in retrieving his right over the Dravidian party. It’s noteworthy that OPS’ confidant and MLA PH Manoj Pandian had approached the Madras HC against the July 11 general council meeting resolutions.
However, OPS went through another phase of misfortune when his mother Palaniyammal died on Friday. ers cutting across the political lines – Chief Minister MK Stalin, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, and BJP state president K Annamalai sent their condolence messages to OPS.
But it took almost a day for EPS to respond. When OPS lost his wife Vijayalakshmi in 2021, EPS was the one of the first to console his former colleague. This time when a newsman indicated the tragic development in OPS’ family, EPS was blasé in extending his condolences.
Getting an opportunity to head a party is undoubtedly a major win, and of course comes with great responsibility. However, being a statesman is a matter of choice.
During a bereavement, party lines and ideologies don’t matter, as end of life is a force that unites all the living.
— M Manikandan, Chennai
