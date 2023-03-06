CUMTA to regulate share autos

Research done by the Centre of Public Policy Research (CPR) in 2013 revealed that more than 18 lakh commuters use share autos every day which is second to MTC’s ridership. As the city has less than 3,500 MTC buses, the research estimated 12,000 share autos plying across the city making more than 2.50 lakh trips daily. The study also pointed out that the share autos cover a total distance of 16.20 lakh kilometres every day.