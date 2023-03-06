Corpn intensifies stray dog sterilisation; 300 caught in 4 days
CHENNAI: Amid an increase in the stray dog population in the city, the civic body authorities have intensified animal birth control surgeries. Nearly 300 stray dogs were caught, of which sterilisation was performed on 268 stray dogs in the last four days.
“Earlier, we used to sterilise at least 1,500 stray dogs, now with an additional two ABCs functional, we have intensified dog catching in all the15 zones. However, there is no dog threat in the city. At least 60 – 70 complaints are raised through 1913 by the residents. The priority is to catch and sterilise those dogs, and we make sure the complaint is closed in a day,” said Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, GCC.
According to GCC, as many as 75 workers are appointed to catch the animal in all 15 zones. Each vehicle has four people and six people in each animal birth control center along with a veterinary doctor. The local body authorities catch only non-sterilised dogs and get the concerned person’s sign in the registry. But we don’t catch the dog that is already sterilised which is against the rules.
“During the summer season, more stray animals roam on the street and the people think that there is a surge in the population. And we receive more complaints from March from the public. So, we are prepared and intensified the sterilisation program across the city. We have decided to sterilise more than 1,800 dogs every month,” stated Dr Kamal.
There are five ABC centers in the city – Pulianthope, Kannamapet, Meenambakkam, Shollinganallur, and Blue Cross of India. The GCC ties up with the NGO Blue Cross of India (BCI) to sterilise stray dogs on the road. Vinod Kumar, General Manager at BCI said that the Chennai Corporation send dogs from Madhavaram and Tondiarpet zones (zone 3 and 4) every day to sterilise. Our team ensures that the dogs are treated and monitored properly.
However, the public complains that there is a drastic surge in the stray dog population in the last few months, and they don’t find the local body authorities either catching or sterilizing the dogs on the streets. “It has been difficult to manage the stray dogs on the road, and feeding them has become a risky situation because these dogs behave aggressively. At night time, the dogs bark and chase us. Though complaints are raised to the zonal office and corporation head office they are not bothered to take steps,” said K Sekaran, a resident of Tondiarpet.
