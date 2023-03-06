Corpn intensifies stray dog sterilisation; 300 caught in 4 days

However, the public complains that there is a drastic surge in the stray dog population in the last few months, and they don’t find the local body authorities either catching or sterilizing the dogs on the streets. “It has been difficult to manage the stray dogs on the road, and feeding them has become a risky situation because these dogs behave aggressively. At night time, the dogs bark and chase us. Though complaints are raised to the zonal office and corporation head office they are not bothered to take steps,” said K Sekaran, a resident of Tondiarpet.