Construction worker killed after wall collapses in Pattabiram

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man, a construction worker died after a portion of a concrete wall fell on him while demolishing an old building in Pattabiram near Avadi on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as K Sekar, (55), from Ambedkar Nagar in Pattabiram. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, police said.

On Sunday evening, Sekar and another man were involved in the demolition of an old house on Labour street when the accident happened. Police investigations revealed that Sekar and his co-worker were clearing the construction debris, when a portion of the compound wall fell on Sekar.

The co-worker managed to clear the debris and rescued Sekar and moved him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival. Pattabiram police have registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.