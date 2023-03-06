Chennai youth held for pelting stone at MTC bus

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested by the Pondy Bazaar Police on Sunday for pelting a stone at the windshield of MTC bus and damaging it, after an argument with the bus driver.

The arrested was identified as A Nithish Kumar of MGR Nagar.

According to the police, on Saturday around 3 pm, when the Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus (route no. 26) was moving from Valluvar Kottam towards Kodambakkam when the incident happened.

When the bus was nearing Periyar Nagar stop in Kodambakkam, the youth had allegedly attempted to cross the road in front of the bus, forcing the driver to bring the vehicle to a sudden halt.

This had led to an argument between the driver and the youth. As it escalated, the youth took a stone and threw at the front windshield, breaking it completely.

Public chased and caught the youth and handed him over to the police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.