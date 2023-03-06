Audio announcement in ‘silent’ Chennai Central station back again

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has restored audio announcement facility at Dr MGR Central Railway Station with immediate effect. The station was declared a silent Railway Station last week on a trial basis.

The silent station announcement was made owing to passenger complaints regarding multiple audio announcements of passenger information and advertisements creating heavy noise to the boarding and de-boarding passengers.

The audio and visual systems have now been streamlined and restored and hence the silent station move has been withdrawn with effect from March 6, a statement issued by SR said.