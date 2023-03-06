5 additional judges become permanent judges of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to five additional judges as the permanent judges of the Madras High Court.

Justices S Srimathy, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Vijayakumar, Mohammed Shafiq, and J Sathya Narayana Prasad had assumed charge as the permanent judges of the chartered High Court.

In October 2021, the Union government named the above judges as the additional judges of the High Court. While S Srimathy, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Vijayakumar, and Mohammed Shaffiq had sworn in as additional judges on October 20, 2021, Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad was inducted into office on October 28, 2021.

Recently, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the promotion of judges as additional judges, and the President of India approved the same.