25-year-old murdered in Puzhal over previous enmity

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang over an alleged rivalry in Puzhal on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as P Rhythm, a resident of NSK street in Puzhal.

On Sunday night, the victim was with a friend, Vijay (25) at Lakshmi Amman Koil street in Puzhal when they were attacked.

Vijay works as a contract worker with Chennai corporation and he also suffered injuries in the attack, police said.

When Rhythm and Vijay were talking with each other, a group had come in bikes and started attacking both of them with weapons. The two of them took to their heels, but were chased and attacked. Passerby rescued and admitted both of them to a hospital nearby, where Rhythm was declared brought dead.

Vijay is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on information, Puzhal police recovered Rhythm's body and moved it to government hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was involved in a case where he attacked another man with a knife. Police suspect the murder to be a result of previous enmity. Police are perusing the CCTV footages in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects.