Tourists in Mamallapuram request elite Tasmac shop
CHENGALPATTU: Foreign tourists in Mamallapuram are in a fix for the past three weeks as the Elite Tasmac that sells foreign brands of liquor was demolished as part of the East Coast Road widening project.
The government-run Elite Tasmac is located at the East Coast Road in Mamallapuram in the Chengalpet district. With the road widening project between Mamallapuram to Puducherry in full swing, the Tasmac was razed down with earth movers on Saturday. Owing to this, all the shops in the area including the liquor store were asked to shut down and vacate, sending alcohol lovers into a tizzy.
The stock from the closed Elite Tasmac was taken to government-owned godowns until a new store opens up. However, since no new foreign liquor store has been opened in its place yet, those looking for particular imported brands, especially foreign tourist nationals are perplexed about how to procure liquor.
The tourists are now forced to shell out more money for less quantity of liquor at hotel bars. They have requested the government to open the Tasmac.
