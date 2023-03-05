Tourists in Mamallapuram request elite Tasmac shop

The government-run Elite Tasmac is located at the East Coast Road in Mamallapuram in the Chengalpet district. With the road widening project between Mamallapuram to Puducherry in full swing, the Tasmac was razed down with earth movers on Saturday. Owing to this, all the shops in the area including the liquor store were asked to shut down and vacate, sending alcohol lovers into a tizzy.