Gang barge into rowdy's home; hack him to death

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, a history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death in his bed by an unidentified gang, who gained entry into his house at Pothur near Avadi late Saturday night.

Police suspect the murder to be a retaliation for the murder in which the victim was involved in.

The deceased was identified as Yogeshwaran. He worked as a painter and also did other odd jobs, police said.

On Saturday night, as he was sleeping in his house, the gang broke open the front door and entered the house.

Police investigations revealed that even as Yogeshwaran was lying on the bed, they rained blows on him with weapons even as his wife was lying beside him.

The gang did not harm the woman, but they left Yogeshwaran severely injured and fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

On hearing the woman's cries, neighbours rushed to the aid and moved Yogeshwaran to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On information, Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and moved the body to government hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yogeshwaran has several pending cases against him.

In 2016, Yogeshwaran and his friend were arrested for the murder of another rowdy and police suspect the recent murder to be a revenge hit.