Anti-vice squad arrests man for forcing women into sex work; 1 rescued

CHENNAI: The anti vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 36 year old man for forcing gullible young women into sex work. One woman was rescued from an apartment in Mylapore, police said.

The arrested person was identified as V David Jayakumar of R A Puram.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in a flat in an apartment complex on VM Street, Mylapore after which a raid was conducted by a team.

Police said that the arrested person, David Jayakumar was part of a gang that lured young women who come to the city with aspirations to break into the film industry and forced them into prostitution.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.