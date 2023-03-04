Two held for stealing phone from truck driver in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested two persons who sneaked into a parked truck at Madhavaram and stole the mobile phone of a truck driver when the latter was sleeping inside.

The truck driver, D Pradeep (51) of Salem had come to Chennai on Thursday evening and had parked the vehicle at the truck parking bay in Madhavaram.

During the early hours of Friday, around 3 am, Pradeep who was sleeping inside the vehicle was woken up by noises and soon he realised his phone was missing.

He noticed two men running a few metres away and they fled in a motorbike. The truck driver filed a complaint with the Madhavaram Police, who after enquiries zeroed in on the suspects.

Later in the day, Police arrested Mohammed Ishak (25) and J Saranraj (20) of Kannikapuram, Pulianthope. The stolen phone and the two wheeler used for the theft was recovered from them. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

Police said that one of the accused, Ishak has three theft cases against him.