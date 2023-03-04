Two held for stealing phone from truck driver in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested two persons who sneaked into a parked truck at Madhavaram and stole the mobile phone of a truck driver when the latter was sleeping inside.
The truck driver, D Pradeep (51) of Salem had come to Chennai on Thursday evening and had parked the vehicle at the truck parking bay in Madhavaram.
During the early hours of Friday, around 3 am, Pradeep who was sleeping inside the vehicle was woken up by noises and soon he realised his phone was missing.
He noticed two men running a few metres away and they fled in a motorbike. The truck driver filed a complaint with the Madhavaram Police, who after enquiries zeroed in on the suspects.
Later in the day, Police arrested Mohammed Ishak (25) and J Saranraj (20) of Kannikapuram, Pulianthope. The stolen phone and the two wheeler used for the theft was recovered from them. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.
Police said that one of the accused, Ishak has three theft cases against him.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android