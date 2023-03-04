Trio steals two-wheeler, abandons it during vehicle check; 1 held

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested one person, part of a trio who stole a two-wheeler and attempted to flee from the police during vehicle checks near Porur.

The arrested person was identified as K Sanjay (20) of Ganapathy Nagar, Porur.

On Friday, around midnight, a patrol team attached to SRMC police station was conducting vehicle checks in their jurisdiction when they noted a bike in which three persons were traveling.

When they tried to stop the bike, the occupants of the bike abandoned the vehicle a few metres away and took to their heels.

The police team managed to catch one of them and took him to the police station for enquiry. During questioning, Sanjay told that they stole the two-wheeler.

Police investigations revealed that the two-wheeler belonged to Deepan Chakravarthy (27) who works as an editing assistant in film industry.

Sanjay was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Search is on for two of his accomplices.