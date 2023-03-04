Perambur gold heist case: 2 accused nabbed in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Police arrested 2 people in Chennai Perambur jewelery shop robbery case on Saturday.

The accused, who were nabbed from Bengaluru, were identified as Gajendran and Diwakar.

On February 10, at least 9 kg gold worth Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 20 lakh worth diamonds along with cash were looted from JL Gold Palace on Thursday night.

They also took away the hard disc of the CCTV camera. Following this, the police conducted a serious investigation. Eight special forces were formed in connection with this incident.