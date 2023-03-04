Kids in ‘homeschool’ as new building remains closed

“When we were evicted from slums in Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights and Kotturpuram, they promised better quality of life and education for kids. But the situation is far from promising,” a parent of a student told DT Next. They are one of the more than 10,000 families ‘rehabilitated’ in Ezhil Nagar. The existing facility lacks drinking water, playground or even proper ventilation, said a person from one of the NGOs that work in the locality, alleging that the authorities were not extending support to them.