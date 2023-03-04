HC imposes fine on litigants seeking to stall ROB works

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the three petitioners for seeking a direction to stall the road over the bridge at level crossing number six between Peelamedu and Singanallur railways station at Vilankurichi / Thaneer Pandhal Road, Coimbatore.

“All the writ petitions and the contempt petition have been filed with a private interest in mind. The petitioners deserve no order from this court. They had effectively prevented the construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) over the said level crossing. They have no respect for the public interest,” Justice CV Karthikeyan said. The court stated that the petitioners have come to court even before the State Highways have decided the acquisition of land. The petitioners prayed to not aquire their land for the construction.