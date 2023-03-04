Centralised common research facilities to come up in IIT-M

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has decided to set up centralised common research facilities with state-of-the-art instrumentation, with equitable access to all students and faculty.

The institution in its strategic plan document till 2027 said that to support cutting-edge research, the Institute aims to build a research endowment corpus of about Rs 1,000 crore.

IIT-M, in its plan, further said that the institution will leverage the development of the IIT-M research park to create more start-ups, and new technologies, and grow capacity in design and innovation with an aim to positively impact people's lives.

Accordingly, to cater to a large body of students and make teaching more effective under new circumstances several facilities including smart classrooms with state-of-the-art facilities to facilitate hybrid online/ offline teaching, and easy and effective interaction with students will be established.

In line with the research activities, the institution has also planned for large, centrally-managed classrooms and lecture halls as common facilities for all the departments and they will be centrally managed.

The document said that international norms will be adopted to create centralised world-class teaching and research laboratories besides establishing high-end computing facilities and a high-speed network, equivalent to those at top academic institutes.

The institute said that as there would be a substantial increase in research output and performance in the adequate office space with all essential facilities for research scholars, it was also planned to create open spaces for student-student and student-faculty interactions, for an ambiance that encourages creativity in research works.

IIT-M also aims to steadily increase the number of students and faculty involved in joint-degree programs and collaborations with leading research groups globally.

The document said that the Institute will strive to provide every Ph.D. student work experience in a research group abroad and/or exposure to research and development in industry, depending on their proclivity.