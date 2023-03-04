4-year-old injured after horse kicks him at Marina beach

CHENNAI: A four-year-old child on vacation to the city with his family, suffered injuries after a horse kicked him when his parents were negotiating with the rider about the price for the ride at Marina beach on Saturday. The injured child was identified as S Ebenezer.

The child's family lives at MRS Palaya in Bengaluru and had come to the city on Friday to attend a relative's birthday event.

They were staying in ICF north colony area and had went around the city on Saturday. Around 6 pm, when the child's father was discussing with the rider, Ashok (20) about the charges to be paid, the horse kicked the child, leading to injuries. The child was standing near the hind legs of the horse, police said.

There were injuries on the child's face after which the parents moved him to a hospital in Triplicane for treatment. Anna Square Police have registered a case and are investigating.