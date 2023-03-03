Tasmac district manager arrested for collecting Rs 1L bribe

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a district manager of Tasmac and his driver for demanding and collecting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for permitting new bar.

The arrested were identified as Kalaimannan district manager west Tiruvallur of Tasmac, who is Deputy Collector ranked officer and his driver Sankar based on a complaint From Dhanu, a resident Mogappair West, Chennai.

Dhanu is running three bars at Veppampattu, Kakkalur and Tiruttani road. The complainant had applied for new bar permission at Polivakkam, Tiruvallur district and also applied for permission to continuing existing bars at the office of the District Manager Kalaimannan.

The officer allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe for processing his application. Not willing to give bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tiruvallur unit and gave complaint. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organised. On Friday, on the direction of Kalaimannan, his driver Sankar received the bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Both accused were arrested.