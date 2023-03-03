Protest after woman dies due to health complications in Chennai

CHENNAI: Family members of a 30-year-old woman staged a protest outside a private hospital in Thiru Vi Ka nagar after the woman who underwent infertility treatment died after developing health complications.

The deceased, P Divya, a resident of Kalaivanar nagar in Ambattur estate was admitted to a hospital in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar a month ago.

During treatment, doctors reportedly found stones inside her uterus after which she was moved to another hospital.

On Thursday morning, Divya died due to an alleged cardiac arrest after which her relatives staged a protest outside the hospital. The family members demanded police investigation after which personnel from Chetpet police station reached the scene and pacified the protesting family members.

The body was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) for post mortem later in the day.

Chetpet Police have registered a case under Section 174 Cr Pc and are investigating.