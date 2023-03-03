Perambur station to have new reservation counter

CHENNAI: A new booking reservation office constructed at Jamaliya side of Perambur Railway Station will start functioning from March 3 (Friday). Initially, one reservation counter of (PRS) and one unreserved counter of (UTS) will function in the reservation office. The reservation office on the Jamaliya side has been constructed based on the long felt demand from passengers residing in the Perambur area, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said. The existing booking office counters at the North side of Perambur Railway Station will also continue to operate with one reservation counter (PRS) and two unreserved counters (UTS).