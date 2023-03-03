City

Metro services restored partially in Chennai; inter-corridor trains down

In an official release, the CMRL said that intercorridor trains between Central and Airport via Koyambedu are currently cancelled for today.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday announced that metro trains are operating on a regular weekday schedule on both the Blue and Green Line Corridors after services were suspended over technical issues.

Metro services in Central & Airport route suspended due to tech issues

“The CMRL technical team is on the scene working to resolve the issue. Passengers are therefore requested to disembark and change trains at Alandur to get to the airport,” it said.

