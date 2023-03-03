Metro services restored partially in Chennai; inter-corridor trains down

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday announced that metro trains are operating on a regular weekday schedule on both the Blue and Green Line Corridors after services were suspended over technical issues.
In an official release, the CMRL said that intercorridor trains between Central and Airport via Koyambedu are currently cancelled for today.
“The CMRL technical team is on the scene working to resolve the issue. Passengers are therefore requested to disembark and change trains at Alandur to get to the airport,” it said.
