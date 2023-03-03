Metro services in Central & Airport route suspended due to tech issues

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday morning announced that due to technical difficulties, intercorridor trains between Central Metro station and Airport Metro station have been suspended at present.

However, CMRL technical team is on the site resolving the problem. "Passengers are advised to disembark and change trains at Alandur metro station in order to reach the airport," the CMRL press note said.

Further, train movement in blue line from Wimco Nagar metro station to Airport staion is also to be normalised, stated CMRL.