Madras HC orders status quo on tenders for PDS cargo contracts

“The tender notification was issued as per the circular issued by the Union Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution System on May 6, 2019. The circular asked the states to frame a State Level Committee to fix tender costs in the civil supplies corporation. As the SLC has taken away the rights of the tender inviting authority, the Supreme Court stayed the circular but the TN civil supplies corporation had issued the notification as per the union government circular, “ the petitioner submitted.