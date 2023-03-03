LPG price hike to burden MIG section, hoteliers most

T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association president VS Jayaraman said that instead of hiking the domestic cylinder price, the Centre should have done away with the meagre subsidy of Rs 25 given by it. “The Centre steeply increasing the LPG prices is totally unacceptable even as the people are yet to come out of the COVID impact,” he said. He demanded the ruling DMK government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing a subsidy of Rs 100 per cylinder.