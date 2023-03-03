Cyber crimes against women are a growing threat

CHENNAI: Cyber Crime against women is the fastest growing threat to people & businesses globally.

In order to spread awareness on the growing threats, the Cyber Crime Against Women Summit, 2023 was organised in the city recently.

T Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the event. The summit covered areas giving information about Women's Safety in Social Media, IT Act for Cyber Crime against Women, Cyber Crime challenges for women in the corporate world, and data protection under cyber security against women.

A S Kumari, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission and C Maheswari, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police were also present. Experts shared their insights on the growth of the number of data networks, digital applications, as well as internet and mobile users, as it also increases the chances of cyber exploitation and cybercrimes.

“Even a small mistake in securing data or bad social networking can prove to be extremely dangerous,” one of the experts opined.

The sessions discussed on how we look at digital space and security, critically assessing cyber security's impact on women security implications. They emphasised about their boundaries of cybercrimes and how to secure our society and shared the best practices to protect our Digital Critical Infrastructure where the sensitivity of the data plays a very vital role.

“It is important to secure our online accounts or it makes easier for hackers or unauthorised users to spread viruses or social engineered attacks that are designed to steal data and even money. Such types of issues highlight the need for cyber security as an essential approach in protecting and preventing data from being used inappropriately,” they said.