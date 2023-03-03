200 kg Ganja seizure: Absconding accused held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested an absconding accused in connection with the major seizure of ganja consignment meant for distribution in the city. Chennai Police had seized 200 kg of ganja which was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday near Madipakkam and arrested two persons- D Premnath (43) of Adambakkam and Abdul Rahman (28) of Kerala.

Personnel from Madipakkam police station were conducting vehicle checks at Moovarasampet junction in their jurisdiction last Sunday after a tip off about movement of ganja.

When Police intercepted a black SUV (sports utility vehicle), two occupants in the car got off the vehicle and fled the scene while police secured other two in the car.

On Thursday, Police arrested 27-year-old G Mariselvam of Padappai, Kancheepuram district. He was identified as one of the persons who escaped from the car during vehicle check. Police seized two kgs of ganja from him.

Search is on for the other accomplice. Police investigations revealed that the accused procured the ganja from Vishakapattinam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and brought them to city by road.

“They have rented a house in Veppampattu near Avadi where for stocking up the ganja and move around in a car to distribute it to peddlers across the city,” a police officer said.