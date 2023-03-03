2 die after car rams lorry on NH near Maduranthakam

CHENNAI: Two people died after their car rammed into a lorry on the National Highway near Maduranthakam on Friday.

Vino Barathi (35) of Vedaranyam was heading towards Chennai in her car with the driver Maniratnam (30). On Friday early morning, when the car was speeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Padalam in Chengalpattu, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and it jumped the median and rammed the tanker lorry which was coming in the opposite lane.

On the impact, both of them who were inside the car died on the spot with severe injuries. On information, the Padalam police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and searching for the missing lorry driver. Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for more than an hour.