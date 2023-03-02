SDAT–Khelo India centre to be set up in Melakottaiyur

CHENGALPATTU: A “SDAT – Khelo India District Centre ‘’ for beginner level cycling training funded by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu is being set up at the SDAT – Cycling velodrome in Tamil Nadu Sports and Physical Education University campus in Melakottaiyur.

Chengalpattu Collector R Rahul Nath informed that 30 to 100 sports persons will be included in the Khelo India district centre and they will be given training on an everyday basis. “A nationally accomplished cyclist under the age of 40 and a resident of Chengalpattu will be selected as a coach in the centre, he said. More details can be had from the District Sports and Youth Welfare Office, Tamil Nadu Sports and Physical Education University (or) Phone No 7401703461.