Resolution adopted to develop bus route roads in 15 zones
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Thursday passed a resolution to develop bus route roads in all 15 zones under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. According to the resolution by the Bus Route Road department at the civic body, the approval for a work order will be issued for those who quote the lowest cost during the tender process.
Various works are planned to be carried out under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, of which the local administration recently has approved the construction of 233 interior tar roads in the city for the financial year 2022-2023 in zones 1,2,3,5,11,13, and 14 (Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar, and Perungudi). The work will be carried out in 20 packages, and an estimated cost of Rs 20.14 crore is allocated for the project, noted the resolution from GCC.
Similarly, the local administration plans to construct 34 bus trace roads in at least eight zones (3,4,6,8,9,10,13 and 15) in 13 packages for the current financial year. A total amount of Rs 17.91 crore has been approved for the work.
At least Rs 2.54 crore is granted to relay cement concrete in the bus route roads in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4). The civic body authorities stated that the work will be done in two packages. Recently, the tender process was done for 63 interior cement concrete road construction works for Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam and Adyar zones. The GCC allocated an estimated cost of Rs 4.20 crore.
