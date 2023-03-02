Resolution adopted to develop bus route roads in 15 zones

Various works are planned to be carried out under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, of which the local administration recently has approved the construction of 233 interior tar roads in the city for the financial year 2022-2023 in zones 1,2,3,5,11,13, and 14 (Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar, and Perungudi). The work will be carried out in 20 packages, and an estimated cost of Rs 20.14 crore is allocated for the project, noted the resolution from GCC.