Masthan murder case: HC rejects bail petition of car driver

CHENNAI: Justice TV Thamilselvi of Madras High Court dismissed a bail application preferred by a driver who drove the car in which DMK leader Masthan traveled while he was allegedly killed by a team.

The judge passed the orders on hearing the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Vinoth Raj saying that bail should not be granted as the investigation is at a very early stage.

The petitioner Imran Basha, driver of the car as well as a relative of the former legislator had filed the petition for bail.

Concurring with the submissions of APP, the judge dismissed the petition of Imran.

It could be recalled that Masthan died suspiciously near Guduvanchery on December 21.

As Masthan's family members raised doubt about the death of Imran, Police investigated the issue and found that Imran and four others smothered Masthan to death.

Police arrested five, including Imran Basha, Masthan's brother Azam Kowse Basha, and three others. Police said that the property disputes and debt confrontations between Masthan and his brother's family were the reason for the murder.