‘Kids have to take centuries of literature, theatre, stories forward’
CHENNAI: City’s new art and cultural space, Idam in Kodambakkam, is opening its doors on March 4 with special shows lined up for art and music lovers. For its first event, the space has collaborated with Aniyam Foundation, a non-profit that works for the rights of LGTQIA+ communities, to organise an open mic ‘Aniyam Queer Café’.
Speaking to DT Next about the event, theatre artiste and founder of Idam, Vetri MV, says, “When Aniyam Foundation approached us saying they wanted to organise an open mic with the theme queer; I was so happy because I had always wanted to curate an event exclusively for the community. As an organisation, they have been doing excellent work and I’m glad this collaboration worked out.”
The open mic will have music, poetry, storytelling, a theatre play, and a book review. Other than this, the space is also staging a play titled Victim, another queer-themed production, on March 5. The play talks about the struggles the community faces in contemporary society through three stories. The stories travel across various niches like- physical abuse, emotional abuse, societal pressure, familial rejection and lots more.
Talking about how the space happened, Vetri says, “Having a space exclusively for theatre has been a long-time dream. When I started my theatre troupe, Theatre Akku, in 2017 I realised how difficult it is to get a place to rehearse. Especially, when we have portable sets. Because of that rehearsals were always stressful and we couldn’t enjoy the process.
“But now, I look at Idam beyond theatre and a place for art and culture. I believe it’s important to introduce kids to art because they are the tomorrow. They have the responsibility of taking centuries of literature, theatre, music and stories forward, which is why we are looking at curating events around that.”
Idam has curated a series of events this month. Storyteller Kumar Shaw’s session for parents and children will explore the relationship between humans and nature. Vikram Sridhar, another storyteller, will organise storytelling workshops and group storytelling sessions where people will assemble and narrate stories.
John Pradeep, a theatre artiste will organise a theatre workshop for kids and explore niches of theatre. Another special event is the ‘Actors Jamming Session’ wherein actors will come together and perform and explain their techniques and methods to other actors. “This will work really great for up-and-coming talent. We’ll slowly involve, directors, writers, and theatre playwrights as a part of the audience. We are also going to be having a lot of experimental sessions,” he adds.
