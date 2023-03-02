‘Kids have to take centuries of literature, theatre, stories forward’

John Pradeep, a theatre artiste will organise a theatre workshop for kids and explore niches of theatre. Another special event is the ‘Actors Jamming Session’ wherein actors will come together and perform and explain their techniques and methods to other actors. “This will work really great for up-and-coming talent. We’ll slowly involve, directors, writers, and theatre playwrights as a part of the audience. We are also going to be having a lot of experimental sessions,” he adds.