Council meet: Ward councillors complain of water stagnation in SWD

CHENNAI: Mosquito menace has become a perennial problem in the city, one of the prior reasons is sewage stagnation in the stormwater drains (SWD), complained ward members during the council meeting on Thursday. Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) takes various measures to prevent mosquitoes, the drains have become breeding grounds for the mosquitoes, the councillors informed the council.

"The stormwater drain constructed in the locality is filled with sewage water, which resulted in increased mosquito breeding. When we raised complaints they mentioned that steps were taken to eradicate mosquitoes. Dewatering, fogging and pesticides are sprayed but of no use. Only if the flow of sewage is arrested there will be permanent solution from mosquito menace," said M Renuka, ward 42 councilor.

She added, "The Chennai Metro water must identify the sewage connections that are let into stormwater drains. The SWD was constructed when there was water stagnation, though we complained no steps were taken."

Similarly, the stormwater drains in many areas remained unclosed which also enables breeding of mosquitoes in Chennai city.

KV Nagavalli of ward 88 councillor stated that the open stormwater drains have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes for the past few months. Though the civic body authorities take steps to control the menace it has not made the situation better.

In response to the grievance, Chennai Mayor R Priya said, "We conduct inspections every week, and a meeting has been held along with an entomologist to eradicate mosquitoes in the city. Also, we have been instructed to do fogging and spray pesticide in every manhole."