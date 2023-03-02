City hosp conducts bioresorbable mesh placement procedure

CHENNAI: A private hospital in the city successfully performed a bioresorbable mesh placement procedure to repair ventral hernia in a patient for the first time in Tamil Nadu. The procedure was carried out on a 28-year-old woman with incisional hernia using Phasix bioresorbable mesh.
The new method of hernia repair using the bio bioresorbable mesh has several benefits over traditional methods of primary suture repair, tension-free repair and conventional non-resorbable mesh placement. It reduces the risk of recurrence and lessens the recovery time.
The 28-year-old patient who had a previous history of C-section had a large scar, and this hernia arose from the surgical incision. The patient had constant discomfort and underwent laparoscopic bioresorbable mesh replacement at MGM Healthcare.
According to Dr Deepak Subramanian, Senior Consultant and Clinical General, Minimal Access (GI) & Bariatric Surgery, MGM Healthcare, “This bioresorbable mesh can be an option for patients with ventral and incisional hernia. This mesh is a wonderful option for women who are planning for pregnancy post a hernia repair surgery. Also, it is a boon for patients who are at high risk of wound infections or healing problems.”
