Put differences aside: Farooq appeals for opposition unity

CHENNAI: Former J & K chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday appealed to the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, to put the differences aside and unite to save the nation.

Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the city, Abdullah said, "There is a lot more to be done. India is in a difficult situation. Let us not forget, democracy and the constitution are being threatened. Let us wake up. What is common between TN and Kashmir? The temperature, food, and language are different. Then what is common for us. The desire to live together and build a strong India. There is a lot more to be done not only here, in the nation. Let us think of India, every state of India. How do we live together? To all the leaders who are not here, wake up and unite to shoulder a country where we can all live together with dignity, honour and peace. Peace can only come in harmony and understanding. I am sure better days will come. Never lose hope. It is only the ones who have no hope will die. Those who have hope can change the course of the nation. Stalin, it is time to move on. Come to the national scene and build the nation as you built the state. The Nation needs people who build. Kharge, let us first win the election and then think who is going to be the PM. People look to you, your yatra, from KK to Kashmir. I saw myself in the eyes of the young that the nation can work and move forward. Let us put differences aside and think how we can unite."