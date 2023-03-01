Man detained for footboard travel made to ‘clean bathroom’

CHENNAi: A 22-year-old man, who was caught by the RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel for footboard travel consumed bathroom cleaning liquid after he was allegedly made to clean the bathroom by the RPF police personnel at Villivakkam railway station on Monday.

Railway police officials, however, denied that he was made to clean the bathroom and maintained that he consumed the cleaning liquid over fear of being produced before court.

Vetri of Annanur near Ambattur had boarded the train from Chennai central railway station on Monday evening.

Since he was travelling footboard, he was deboarded from the train by the RPF at Villivakkam railway station.

Police sources said that after enquiring him, he was made to clean the bathroom at RPF police station at Villivakkam.

Humiliated over this, he consumed the cleaning liquid and raised alarms after which he was moved to a hospital for treatment.

Denying the version, a senior Government Railway Police officer told DT Next that the man was found to be traveling without a ticket apart from footboard travel.

He was taken to the RPF station, where he was told to inform his family members to come and pay the fine amount or be prepared to be produced before court.

"Since it was only petty offence, he was detained in the station without supervision. It seems that he had asked the personnel for a bathroom break and consumed the cleaning liquid there. He had then cried to the officials that he has no one to either pay fine or bail him out, " the official said.

Further investigations are on.