City

Kharge likely to meet Dalit professionals, activists in Chennai

The meeting is said to be arranged by the SC wing of the state party unit
Mallikarjuna Kharge
Mallikarjuna KhargePTI
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge is likely to meet professionals and rights activists belonging to the Dalit community in the city on Thursday.

Kharge who attended the 70th birthday function of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the city on Wednesday, is expected to engage Dalit professionals and activists as a follow up of the party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded recently.

The meeting is said to be arranged by the SC wing of the state party unit.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mallikarjuna Kharge
M K Stalin
Chief Minister M K Stalin
Bharat Jodo Yatra
AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge
Dalit professionals
SC wing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in