Kharge likely to meet Dalit professionals, activists in Chennai

CHENNAI: AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge is likely to meet professionals and rights activists belonging to the Dalit community in the city on Thursday.

Kharge who attended the 70th birthday function of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the city on Wednesday, is expected to engage Dalit professionals and activists as a follow up of the party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded recently.

The meeting is said to be arranged by the SC wing of the state party unit.