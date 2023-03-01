City

In February, 63.69L passengers travelled in Chennai Metro

Meanwhile, in February, a total of 20.20 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system and 39.85 lakh passengers used travel cards.
A visual from Chennai Metro
A visual from Chennai MetroVidya Krithivasan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In the month of February month, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a passenger footfall of 63.69 lakh. And, on February 10 alone, the highest passenger flow was at 2.61 lakh.

Though in January 66.07 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro rail, the average ridership for the month was at 2.13 lakh per day. However, the average ridership in February was at 2.27 lakh per day, thus witnessing a raise in ridership.

Meanwhile, in February, a total of 20.20 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system and 39.85 lakh passengers used travel cards.

CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on mobile QR code ticketing (single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes). Additionally, 20 per cent discount fares are also available on Metro travel cards.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
CMRL
chennai metro
metro
February
Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Chennai Metro Rail
passengers
QR code ticketing system
highest passenger flow
passengers travelled
passengers travelled in Chennai Metro rail
passengers travelled in Chennai Metro
chennai metro passengers per day
chennai metro passengers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in