In February, 63.69L passengers travelled in Chennai Metro

CHENNAI: In the month of February month, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a passenger footfall of 63.69 lakh. And, on February 10 alone, the highest passenger flow was at 2.61 lakh.

Though in January 66.07 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro rail, the average ridership for the month was at 2.13 lakh per day. However, the average ridership in February was at 2.27 lakh per day, thus witnessing a raise in ridership.

Meanwhile, in February, a total of 20.20 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system and 39.85 lakh passengers used travel cards.

CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on mobile QR code ticketing (single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes). Additionally, 20 per cent discount fares are also available on Metro travel cards.