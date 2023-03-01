Guest worker dies after he slipped, fell into water sump in NCTPS

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old guest worker from Uttar Pradesh died after he allegedly slipped and fell into a sump in the Cooling tower of NCTPS (North Chennai Thermal Power Station) in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as G Hemraj, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. Police investigations revealed that Hemraj was a welder at NCTPS for the past five months. He was engaged by a contractor.

On Sunday, he was working in the Cooling tower-2 at NCTPS and after finishing work, he was alighting when he slipped and fell into the sump. His co-workers had not noticed him falling and were of the impression that he left early.

After realising that he was missing, they conducted a search in the area and found Hemraj lying unconscious in a sump. He was moved to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Minjur Police registered a case and moved his body to the Ponneri Government hospital for autopsy.

His elder brother, Pratap Singh who was working in Oragadam was informed after which the body was handed over to him.