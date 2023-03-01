GCC seizes banned plastic products from 4,972 shops in Chennai

CHENNAI: TheGreater Chennai Corporation(GCC) carried out inspections often to ensure that commercial establishments don’t use banned plastic items. Recently, the authorities seized at least 1,937 kilograms of plastics from over 4,000 shops and carts were taken away from the roadside vendors in the city. The official mentioned that if the shops continue to use the single-use banned plastic products. the trader’s license would be canceled.

Despite instructions given to the public, commercial establishments, and distributors to avoid the usage of prohibited plastic items that affect the environment, serious measures are being taken by confiscating banned plastic products. It is spotted that retail traders still sell products in plastic covers and other products to customers. During the recent survey conducted on February 1 to February 20, at least 17,884 commercial shops were inspected, as per the release by the GCC.

Of which, at least 4,972 shops have imposed a fine of Rs 14,16,300 after 1,937 kgs of plastic items were taken away. The official data revealed that the highest amount of banned plastic products seized in Royapuram zone (zone 5) with 430 kilograms, and a total amount of Rs 2.13 lakh. Followed by the Teynampet zone (zone 9) the team seized 226 kgs of banned items, Kodambakkam and Adyar zone had 196 kgs and 193 kilograms respectively.

The civic body authorities stated that a fine amount will be imposed on those who sell vegetables, flowers, fruits, and other items in prohibited plastic items on roads, footpaths, and in carts. And, the vehicles will be seized and action will be taken. In addition, the public is advised to cooperate with the department to create a plastic-free Chennai city by avoiding the use of single-use plastic products which are banned by the government.